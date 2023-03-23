Linda Mtoba bags role on ‘Isifiso’ season two

Actress and media personality Linda Mtoba has bagged a new role on Mzansi Magic’s season two of Isifiso.

Mtoba will be playing the role of Nokwanda who comes to rock Bazothini’s life.

At the end of the previous season, Julia (played by Zinhle Mabena) told Siboniso (Melusi Yeni) that it was Bazothini who killed his wife, and her sister, Nobuhle (Mbalenhle Mthembu).

Bazothini, however, turned the tables on Julia, leaving Siboniso to think that it was Julia who was the murderer. Bazothini had to take it a step further in order to complete her plan, pushing Julia down the stairs like she did Nobuhle.

After season one ended on a cliffhanger Bazothini finally gets the life she has always wanted. She is betrayed by the one person she trusts, her husband, Mhlengi. The betrayal comes with double jeopardy, it can either unite or divide the new power couple whose solutions often end in tragedy.

Other actors who will be joining Mtoba on the show are Ntandazo Mndayi and Thandeka Qwabe.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said: “We are proud to be bringing back Isifiso for a second season, which is evidence of the quality of storytelling that our viewers have come to expect from Mzansi Magic. We can’t wait to see what unfolds this season and how viewers will react to the captivating plot twists and character journeys.”

Season two of Isifiso, will air from 10 April 2023 on Mondays at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author