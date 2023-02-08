Subscriptions
Entertainment

Londie London gets attacked on latest episode of ‘RHOD’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Londie London /Instagram

Real Housewives of Durban is never without drama. During the launch event of Sorisha’s business, the housewives were yet again bickering and confronting each other until Londie London made her grand entrance.

Jojo had thought that would calm everyone down after she got into a heated argument with Sli, who had told her (Jojo) husband that she was single.

Londie was having a heart-to-heart with Jojo but said she was not feeling comfortable talking about it in front of a stranger, referring to Sane who introduced herself to the ladies before.


Sane then attacked Londie spewing words regarding her breakup with her fiance’ Hlubi.

The other ladies were shocked by the things she was saying.

