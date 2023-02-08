Londie London gets attacked on latest episode of ‘RHOD’

Real Housewives of Durban is never without drama. During the launch event of Sorisha’s business, the housewives were yet again bickering and confronting each other until Londie London made her grand entrance.

Jojo had thought that would calm everyone down after she got into a heated argument with Sli, who had told her (Jojo) husband that she was single.

Londie was having a heart-to-heart with Jojo but said she was not feeling comfortable talking about it in front of a stranger, referring to Sane who introduced herself to the ladies before.

Sane then attacked Londie spewing words regarding her breakup with her fiance’ Hlubi.

The other ladies were shocked by the things she was saying.

The private chef lady had no business coming for Londie like that. Scripted or not. You do not make mockery of another woman’s pain &heartbreak 💔. Londie has been through a lot and decided to choose herself so she can be a better mom to her kids. Women though😭 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/GGKrBhF25r — Tumi's Treats (@ministerofsweet) February 8, 2023

My jaw kept on dropping and I kept on picking it up. That private Chef was brutal, she said a lot of hurtful things. Regardless of Londie being a mean girl last season she didn’t deserve that #RHODurban — Nessa🌸 (@Vanessa_KN2) February 8, 2023

I'm sure Londie London cried herself to sleep after that episode, or still is. Could feel the lump in her throat while trying to "explain" #RHOD — Gowjas (@mizzzidc) February 8, 2023

Yho ha.a uSane ukrwada shame, very rude. Also, why is she so feisty? She just wants a fight with whoever. After not being entertained by Slee, she found a new target engu Londie.. yho ha.a, so not cute. #RHODurban — Aluu. (@Aluuncedo) February 8, 2023

But that lady is so wrong for fighting Londie, it was so unnecessary 😭😟 — lebohang.xx (@LeboSemenya_) February 8, 2023

saneh was on #ComeDineWithMeSA and ended up being rated bad for her cooking skills, now she's here trying to act better than Londie? so much for a "private chef" lmao — ighost (@Sibusisiwee_n) February 8, 2023

