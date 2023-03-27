Simphiwe Ngema, Cedric Fourie star on 1Magic mini-series

Simphiwe Ngema and Cedric Fourie will star in a new daily mini-series 365 Days on 1Magic.

The series is set to get viewers intrigued with stories that are both inspiring and thought-provoking.

Fourie plays the role of Vusi, a single young man opposed to marriage and who only enters into a marriage of convenience to secure his inheritance.

However, things take an unexpected turn when he falls in love.

The stories will give viewers unique insights and perspectives on love, hope, family, addiction, tragedy, and crime.

Also coming to the screens is Pila Pila, which tells the story of a young matriculant, Thabo ‘Junior’ Mokale, who was raised with an iron fist by his father who happens to be a principal at his school, Botho Pele Secondary School in Soshanguve.

It comes to light from a blogger named “Gloves-off” that Botho Pele Secondary School, which has consistently achieved a 100% matric pass rate over a five-year period, has been leaking matric exam papers.

This exposes the perfect principal and father as an immoral, unprincipled individual. Mapula Mafole, Thabiso Ramotshela and Saint Seseli star in Pila Pila.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said the channel is thrilled to be able to bring these amazing local mini-series to the viewers’ homes.

“This a first for the channel and we hope our viewers will appreciate the quality of the stories and will tune in at 8.30pm every night for a different dose of entertainment available,” said Adonisi.

“Collectively with you as our viewers, we are providing opportunities to local actors, directors, writers, and producers who are at the forefront of bringing these stories to life.

“We are sure that our viewers will be captivated by the unique stories, different perspectives, and engaging characters. We look forward to seeing the response to this amazing four-part mini-series,” said Adonisi.

Each week for the month of April, viewers can look forward to watching the following exciting mini-series on 1Magic at 8.30pm.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author