Fuming sister refutes claims that Babes is drowning in debt

Nondumiso Simelane has slammed rumours that her sister Babes Wodumo is broke just over two months after her husband was laid to rest.

She was responding to a media report alleging that Babes, born Bongekile Simelane, has allegedly moved back home after she was left in debt by Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.

According to the report, Nondumiso spilled the beans about her sister’s financial woes.

Nondumiso wrote on social media: “Babes is self-employed. You guys are so used to women who suffer when their husbands are no more.

“She has been in the papers for a long time, and whatever is written about her gives her the energy to work even harder.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author