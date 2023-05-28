Celebrity News

Given Mkhari’s sister fired for attack on station boss

By Ngwako Malatji
Nkhensani Mkhari has been fired from PowerFM station after she allegedly fabricated sexual harassment allegations against her colleague and publicly humiliating her IT colleague.

Power FM boss Given Mkhari’s younger sister Khensani Mkhari has been fired from the station with the blessing of the no-nonsense radio mogul.This after she allegedly fabricated sexual harassment allegations against her colleague, publicly humiliated her IT colleague and vitriolically attacked the station’s managing director, James Shikwambana.

