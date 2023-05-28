Given Mkhari’s sister fired for attack on station boss

Power FM boss Given Mkhari’s younger sister Khensani Mkhari has been fired from the station with the blessing of the no-nonsense radio mogul.This after she allegedly fabricated sexual harassment allegations against her colleague, publicly humiliated her IT colleague and vitriolically attacked the station’s managing director, James Shikwambana.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.