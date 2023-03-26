Shwashwi: EFF shows loadshedding is a scam

After the shutdown, we can all agree that this loadshedding thing is rather a “scam”. Soon after the EFF announced its shutdown, we suddenly had uncapped electricity… huh? Was the ANC trying to stop people from protesting? And walla… a few days later we are right back to reality… “Banana Republic” is not even an adequate description of the state we are in.

But Shwa thanks the EFF for the shutdown and must also congratulate the party. You instilled fear in the heart of the governing party. We’ve never seen so many resources being pulled ahead of any strike. Ever! Wow! Made Shwa yell Juju for president, but then again, he’s probably better at spinning the decks than running a country.

The plans put in place ahead of the strike made us realise that the state does have resources. All those police cars, SANDF and even helicopters just to monitor the protest? Yet, we do not see all that on normal days when there is so much crime happening in this country. As for Santaco not joining the strike? Well, where did that get you? Taxis were empty as their passengers took to the streets to fight for their basic rights.

