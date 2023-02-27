Subscriptions
Jessica Nkosi and hubby prepare to welcome new family member

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Award-winning actress Jessica Nkosi has revealed that she is expecting a second child. / Instagram

Jessica Nkosi is pregnant with her second child, the award-winning actress has revealed.

Nkosi took to social media to share the exciting news and also showed off her bulging baby bump.

The former The Queen actress and her husband Ntokozo TK Dlamini hosted guests in their private traditional wedding late in 2022. The couple’s daughter, Namisa, turns five this year.


“God has been so, so good, we are growing,” wrote Nkosi.

