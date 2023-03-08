Juicy Jay welcomed home after BBTitans

Ex-Big Brother Titans housemate Siyamthanda “Juicy Jay” Jwacu was welcomed home in song, hugs and ululations after featuring on the show for eight weeks.

The Eastern Cape born rugby player landed in Mthatha airport and said it feels good to be home and he appreciates the welcome that he received.

Jwacu was evicted from the BBTitans house on Sunday.

“I am grateful to grateful to everyone that made my coming home a success. It has been a wonderful experience, an experience larger than life. I have been blessed to be part of something bigger than myself.

“I had a good time with my fellow housemates, it was South Africa and Nigeria, all in one place. The love has been overwhelming,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siyamthanda Jwacu (@juicyjay_official)

