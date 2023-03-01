Keke Palmer gives birth to a bouncing baby boy

American actress Lauren Keyana Palmer, popularly known as Keke Palmer, has given birth to a baby boy. Palmer announced the news of her pregnancy in December last year while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Taking to social media on Tuesday the Akeelah and The Bee child actress and her boyfriend Darius Jackson shared the exciting news of becoming parents.

The couple shared that they had been parents for 48 hours and were excited about their new baby.

“I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world,” she wrote.

