Lira opens up about suffering severe stroke in Germany

Songbird Lerato Moipone Molapo, professionally known as Lira, let her fans in on her journey to recovery after she suffered a severe stroke while in Germany in 2022.

Writing on social media, Lira said she had to travel alone due to the pandemic, but her band was coming from Sweden.

After spending the afternoon sightseeing, she suffered a stroke at about 4.15pm, she said, noting that the sensation lasted for 15 minutes.

“I had no idea what was happening, so I kept walking and nobody could see that I had a stroke because I was walking normally,” she wrote.

“I walked into a restaurant but I couldn’t talk. I moved my mouth but words couldn’t come out. When I realised this, I just broke down. The staff at the restaurant offered me a seat.

“I couldn’t communicate. I thought about asking them [for] direction to my hotel, it was nearby [but] I couldn’t communicate that. Once I stopped crying and got myself together, I left. It took me two hours to find my hotel.”

She got to her hotel in the evening but still could not communicate. She only communicated via WhatsApp but could not type.

The next day, her agent tried to get hold of her but failed and sent people to her room. They discovered that she could not speak.

“The paramedics couldn’t speak English and it’s only when I got to the hospital that I found out that I had a stroke.

“I was shocked, I cried the whole day and in the morning I accepted my situation.”

Lira has now made a recovery from the setback.

