Mzansi loses another celebrated personality Chef Lentswe

One of South Africa’s celebrated chef and cookbook author Lentswe Bhengu has passed away.

His official Instagram page announced that he died on Tuesday after suffering a short illness.

His family released a statement on Wednesday confirming the chef’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko, fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe,” said the family.

“Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbed last night, 28th of February 2023, at Sandton Medi-Clinic.

“The Mafoko and Bhengu families welcome your prayers and request some time to privately mourn the passing of our beloved son.”

Born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, the chef has always shown interest in food and dining from a young age.

Details of his memorial and funeral will be communicated in due time.

