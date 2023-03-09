Patrice Motsepe strongly denies ‘romance’ with Katlego Danke

President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe has slammed the vicious rumours circulating on social media stating that he and the Gomora actress, Katlego Danke, are having an affair. Through his lawyers, Motsepe denied the allegations that he has fathered children with the actress and that the actress is pregnant with another.

“On behalf of Dr Patrice Motsepe, we put on record that the allegations in the media are absolutely false and are fake news. These allegations are defamatory and expose the dissemination of these false and untrue allegations to legal liability,” read the letters.

Motsepe is married to Dr Precious Moloi, who is a physician and fashion entrepreneur. The couple were married 34 years ago and have three children together.