Patrice Motsepe strongly denies ‘romance’ with Katlego Danke

President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe has slammed the vicious rumours circulating on social media stating that he and the Gomora actress, Katlego Danke, are having an affair.
Through his lawyers, Motsepe denied the allegations that he has fathered children with the actress and that the actress is pregnant with another.
“On behalf of Dr Patrice Motsepe, we put on record that the allegations in the media are absolutely false and are fake news. These allegations are defamatory and expose the dissemination of these false and untrue allegations to legal liability,” read the letters.
Motsepe is married to Dr Precious Moloi, who is a physician and fashion entrepreneur. The couple were married 34 years ago and have three children together.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.