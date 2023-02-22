US rapper Da Brat announces pregnancy at 48

American rapper Da Brat is about to be a proud mother at the age of 48.

The Funkdafied hitmaker and her wife Jessica Judy Harris-Dupart announced their pregnancy via social media on Tuesday.

The rapper’s baby bump was captured in a shoot with photographer Derek Blanks.

“It has been quite a journey,” Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris-Dupart, said, making it clear that she is aware of the risk of being pregnant at that age. “At 48, there is a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

The couple’s road to motherhood started after they said I do on February 2.

Da Brat shared: “I never thought I was going to have kids, I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I have had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

A decision for Da Brat to fall pregnant worked out for the best, given the fact that Harris-Dupart suffered major health complications following her egg retrieval procedure.

The rapper faced difficult health issues of her own, including having to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo-transfer procedure.

A heartbreaking miscarriage followed.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me,” said the rapper, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with her wife saying: “Blessings all 2023.”

Da Brat and Judy already share Judy’s three children together. The couple opted to remain secretive about the donor, as it is reported that they chose an anonymous donor and will chronicle the pregnancy in season three of their WE TV series Brat Loves Judy.

