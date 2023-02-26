Uyajola 9/9 fires Jub Jub

Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub has been fired from his cushy job after a protracted dispute with his bosses over the foul language he allegedly used when addressing his female business partner.

Sunday World can reveal that Moja Love, which airs the popular show, kicked Jub Jub to the kerb a few days after he sent the channel a letter from his lawyer, Terrence Baloyi, from Baloyi-Ntsako Attorneys, demanding payment of his January salary.

The channel withheld Jub Jub’s January salary after he cocked a snook at the channel’s demand for him to publicly apologise to business partner Keabetswe Mokoena, who he allegedly insulted with her mother’s private parts and hurled other profanities at her.

This after differences over the Moses Kotane festival in Rustenburg, in December, which they were co-organising.

Jub Jub’s dismissal was revealed by a deep throat who is close to the award-winning hip hop artist. “Jub Jub has been shown the door, he is no longer with the channel,” said the mole.

“The CEO [Aubrey Tau] has an obligation to protect the integrity and reputation of the business.

Jub Jub is a good presenter but he is not bigger than the brand Moja Love.”

The source also said Jub Jub had, in a desperate bid to get his job back, ambushed a senior traditional leader who was with Mokoena at the OR Tambo International Airport recently and implored him to ask Tau to extend an olive branch to him.

“But the CEO would have none of it and made it clear that he would not reinstate him unless he issues a public apology to Mokoena,” said the source.

The source also said the channel had already embarked on a search for Jub Jub’s possible replacement.

Tau and Jub Jub, real name Molemo Maarohanye, ignored our phone calls and text messages we sent them.

Baloyi confirmed that he had received a letter of dismissal and would challenge it in court.

