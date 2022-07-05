Charmza: Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho

Long-serving Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho has received his just rewards for his impeccable behaviour and loyalty to the club.

The gangling strongman has been bestowed the task, henceforth, of mentoring youngsters entering the Amakhosi family as players.

Mathoho, who has been plagued by injuries of late, was not among the more than eight players released by the club in a clean out in preparation for the new 2022/23 season. Bravo, Tower.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author