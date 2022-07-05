E-edition
Shwashwi

Charmza: Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho

By Sunday World

Long-serving Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho has received his just rewards for his impeccable behaviour and loyalty to the club.

The gangling strongman has been bestowed the task, henceforth, of mentoring youngsters entering the Amakhosi family as players.

Mathoho, who has been plagued by injuries of late, was not among the more than eight players released by the club in a clean out in preparation for the new 2022/23 season. Bravo, Tower.

