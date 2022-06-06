E-edition
Shwashwi

Charmza: Major League twins nominated for the BET Awards

By SUNDAY WORLD
Proudly South African Amapiano music genre has taken the world by storm, no wonder the Major League twins and Amapiano exponents have been nominated at BET Awards. / Gallo Images

Proudly South African music genre amapiano has taken the world by storm. No wonder the
Major League twins and amapiano exponents have been nominated for the BET Awards.

Major League DJs Banele and Bandile Mbere will be vying for the gong in the Best International Act category.

They will be up against Little Simz and Dave from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Tayc and
Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigerians Tems
and Fireball DML.
Best of luck, boys.

