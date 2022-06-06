Charmza: Major League twins nominated for the BET Awards

Proudly South African music genre amapiano has taken the world by storm. No wonder the

Major League twins and amapiano exponents have been nominated for the BET Awards.

Major League DJs Banele and Bandile Mbere will be vying for the gong in the Best International Act category.

They will be up against Little Simz and Dave from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Tayc and

Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigerians Tems

and Fireball DML.

Best of luck, boys.

