Charmza of the week: Don Francisco Mattera takes the cup

Revered poet, author and orator Don Francisco Mattera’s inaugural annual lecture will be held in Sandton, Johannesburg on March 26.

The lecture pays homage to the legendary author, popularly known as Bra Zinga.

The theme of the lecture is The Child – in 2030, Reimagining a Sustainable, Conducive Environment for the Child. The event is organised by the Don Mattera Legacy Foundation.

Charmza Mattera founded the Don Mattera Day Care Centre for Mentally and Physically Handicapped Children.

