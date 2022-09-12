Charmza of the week: Economic Freedom Fighters

Charmza

Never speak ill of the dead. Unfortunately, those abiding by the expression will be disappointed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The EFF said it won’t mourn Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s death because of the atrocities perpetrated by her colonisers in the name of imperialism.

Rightly or wrongly, the Red Berets are of the view the queen’s reign “serves as a reminder of a very tragic period in the history of South Africa and the African continent at large”.

And most significantly, the English monarch never acknowledged the atrocities.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author