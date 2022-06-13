Charmza of the week: Ronwen Williams

Charmza

Had it not been for the alertness and agility of Bafana Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams, South Africa would have suffered a defeat of massive proportions against their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opponents Morocco.

The Bafana skipper played one of his most outstanding games to date despite the 2-1 defeat. It could have been more embarrassing, especially in the first half, but he kept the scoreline decent with his heroic performance.

We rate Williams’s performance an eight out of 10.

