Shwashwi

Charmza of the week: Ronwen Williams

By Anelisa Sibanda
LILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 29: Goalkeeper of South Africa Ronwen Williams during the international friendly match between France and South Africa at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 29, 2022 in Villeneuve d'Ascq near Lille, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Charmza

Had it not been for the alertness and agility of Bafana Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams, South Africa would have suffered a defeat of massive proportions against their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opponents Morocco.

The Bafana skipper played one of his most outstanding games to date despite the 2-1 defeat. It could have been more embarrassing, especially in the first half, but he kept the scoreline decent with his heroic performance.

We rate Williams’s performance an eight out of 10.

 

