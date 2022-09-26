E-edition
Charmza of the week: Sibongile Mongadi

By Sunday World
Charmza: Sibongile Mongadi.

Sibongile Mongadi is a passionate entrepreneur who thrives on innovation.

She is the founder of Uku’hamba (to walk), a company that concentrates on improving the lives of people living without limbs without breaking the bank.

Mongadi’s work entails developing prosthetic limbs ordinary poor people can afford. She uses 3D printers and 3D scanning technologies as her starting point.

Her work has not gone unnoticed, and she was one of the Top Emerging Innovators Across Africa in 2018.

