Charmza of the year: Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

Johannesburg – At a time when South African football followers were still coming to grips with the booting out of Bafana Bafana in the second last leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers under a cloud of biased refereeing and the failed Safa appeal, the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team lifted our spirits.

The Mzansi victorious ladies returned triumphant from the inaugural CAF Champions League final to congratulations from President Cyril Ramaphosa after their epoch performance in Egypt last month.

