Shwashwi

Congrats to Legacy co-stars Reandi Grey and Jay Anstey as they’re both expecting

By Sunday World

Johannesburg- Legacy co-stars Reandi Grey and Jay Anstey are both expecting and will pop a month apart.

Shwa loves to see it, but was it planned this way or just coincidence?

Congrats to both beauties on growing the nation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reandi grey (@cheerfullygrey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay (@jayanstey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay (@jayanstey)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reandi grey (@cheerfullygrey)


