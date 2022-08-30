Dada Khanyisa wins the FNB Young Artist of the year prize

The arts season has officially opened, and it looks like I am going to enjoy it. Give me a minute or two to brag a bit.

Last week, your oh-so-classy girl attended the official opening of the prestigious FNB Art Joburg. Rubbing shoulders with collectors, curators and art lovers was so refreshing. The “do” started with a media launch held at the swanky Zouk restaurant and lounge in Sandton.

Shwa is getting bored of attending events in Sandton – is there no other place around Joburg that can host events of this magnitude? What about supporting township establishments, would it hurt? Oh well, let me leave politics and get back to the event.

Drinks were flowing while media personalities were mingling and talking about art.

Founder and CEO Mandla Sibeko made sure that yours truly was well taken care of. You can’t cheat your way into the arts circles. You don’t enter based on how many followers you have on social media; it is all about who knows you, and whether you’re sophisticated enough. Hence you won’t see the likes of Musa Khawula at such events.

This year’s prize winner is one of my favourite hard-working young artists, Dada Khanyisa, the FNB Young Artist of the year. Well done, this is a well-deserved honour, Dada. We hope you will go on to make money, young man. Shwa is rooting for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mighty Whale (@dadakhanyisa)

I was a bit confused when I spotted sports presenter Mpho Maboi, nee Letsholonyane, looking like a soccer mom dropping off her kids at the tournament. Girl, you don’t come looking like that to a classy occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕄𝕡𝕙𝕠 𝕄𝕒𝕓𝕠𝕚 (@mphomaboi_)

Still on misplaced characters, former celebrity-turned government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo (I hope I used the right surname, also rocked up. I can’t keep up with her ever-changing surnames).

She looked cute in her new blonde hairdo, but judging by the smell of imphepho, she came straight from the office because there are no potential enemies at Zouk. It was just fabulous people who were there for free food and drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masechaba Khumalo (@masechabandlovu)

