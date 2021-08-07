DJ Tira, can we just forget about social gatherings for now?

Johannesburg – So DJ Tira says no entry to his Durban Rocks Party without a vaccination card.

Are we in Nazi Germany?

Or apartheid South Africa?

Can we just forget about social gatherings for now because the storm is not over, unless Tira does not read or hear about our overwhelmed health system.

The last thing Shwa would like to see is a long line of dancing masses balancing bottles on their heads.

To my fellow artists/Djs. Life has never been this hard. Let's pray things get better. When levels gets better I promise to continue help those I can help. Plug those I can plug. Let's help one another more cos kunzima ngempela kithina. We need each other more than ever ❤️ — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) August 3, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi