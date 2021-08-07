NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

DJ Tira, can we just forget about social gatherings for now?

By Ashley Lechman
DJ Tira. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg – So DJ Tira says no entry to his Durban Rocks Party without a vaccination card.

Are we in Nazi Germany?

Or apartheid South Africa?

Can we just forget about social gatherings for now because the storm is not over, unless Tira does not read or hear about our overwhelmed health system.

The last thing Shwa would like to see is a long line of dancing masses balancing bottles on their heads.

 

