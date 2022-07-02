Drinking in the city a treat

On Saturday, my boozing spot was Fête de la Musique. The event has been organised by the Institut Français in Jozi for the past 10 years. It’s always about exposing new talent and great sounds all over the city. Newtown Junction was buzzing big time. I particularly enjoyed Letoya Makhene and BCUC, got me and the crowd shouting along and jumping.

Brenda Mtambo can move mountains with her voice – Shwa prays she stays away from strong drinks and focuses on her awesome talent. We all know what happened to Zahara.

My favourite hippy group Urban Village delivered beyond expectations. While most of you were praying for men or sending deadbeat fathers Happy Father’s Day texts on Sunday, I was busy partying up a storm. Who says sleep is healthy when alcohol calls?

The venue was Shepstone Gardens in Houghton, where Smirnoff launched a watermelon flavour, and I was among the cool kids invited. Who would have thought Shwa would enjoy Smirnoff? Those are the drinks, I thought, reserved for old-timers in town, the likes of Mapaputsi and Thebe, if you know what I mean.

Enough about my pearls of wisdom.

I was pleasantly surprised at how well the event was organised. Everything was magical, from the decor and food to the drinks. Keng na?

Don’t celebrities consume the brand they are looking for endorsements from, and pretend Smirnoff is their first love? We see you.

Water and wellness influencer Mav Nong got my nod as the best-dressed person there – her skin is so fresh you would think it costs more than an Ankole.

Still on nice people, Mbali Nkosi was pretty in pink.

Another PR guru I spotted was Jay Banda, looking stylish as always.

