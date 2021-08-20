Ever wondered what Desmond Dube did before selling insurance policies?

Johannesburg – Ever wondered what Desmond Dube did before he became the face of death and dignified funerals?

Wonder not, he was one of the finest TV comedians Mzansi has ever produced.

We are not sure if the insurance company told him to give up on his talent and focus on death.

Only his lawyers know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desmond Dube (@desmond.dube)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi