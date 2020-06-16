Shwashwi

Finally a reason to live, love

By Nokuthula Zwane
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 07: Pearl Modiadie & Boyfriend Nathaniel Oppenheimer during the 9th Savanna Comics' Choice Awards at Gold Reef City on September 07, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards, running for the ninth years, offer every professional comedian in the country the opportunity to vote for their favourite comedian in each of the twelve award categories, while celebrating and recognising funny talent throughout the country and the African continent. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Pearl Modiadie says her new mlungu boyfriend managed to quit smoking as a result of the cigarette ban.

Who cares, nana?

Just admit that you wanted to let everyone know you no longer gathering dust sitting like a lost ornament on a pedestal.

