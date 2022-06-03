It is high time for old timers to step aside now

Let Shwa school the 2000s! Before Nhlanhla Lux there was “Operation Dudula” with Mzwakhe Mbuli as the spokesperson. The op even had a “Dudula CD”.

This group of concerned musos and filmmakers was gunning for pirates selling counterfeit CDs and DVDs around the streets of JHB. Those Dudulas were having none of it, raiding illegal underground counterfeit labs and dens.

Mwah remembers one pirate was found selling Zahara’s newly released Loliwe CDs for a mere R10. That Jack Sparrow from the streets even had the nerve to wrestle his counterfeits from Dudulas, lamenting how they were grabbing food from his mouth!

Lesson learned ma 2ks, neh? Zahara has been “scammed” left right and centre, hope that cry for help to Kaizer Chiefs is heard!

Shwa is rooting for you, sis’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nhlanhla_lux (@nhlanhla_lux)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author