VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo sure can keep secrets

By Mbalenhle Zuma
TV personality Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg – If there are two industry girls who can keep secrets – they are Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo.

Shwa has reason to believe that Khanyi is keeping a lot of secrets about her relationship with Khudzai. Khanyi has been spotted wearing a ring lately and we’re not sure what the story behind that ring is, she could be engaged for all we know.

Kelly on the other hand is very secretive sometimes and you can never really know how she will react to certain situations.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes