Shwashwi

Mall parties off my list… forever

By Anelisa Sibanda

Last week Mother Nature was working against me or the party gods were angry at me for taking a break from booze.

The first sign of a bad spell was when I arrived at Rich Mnisi’s Adidas launch held at Sandton Mall. Upon arrival, I could tell it was a disaster from a mile away. Through the store window, I saw people sitting down, while Rich was the only one standing… that was not a good sign.

Phela, we attend parties and not lectures.

I promised myself I would never party at the mall again.

 

A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi)

