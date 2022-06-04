Mall parties off my list… forever

Last week Mother Nature was working against me or the party gods were angry at me for taking a break from booze.

The first sign of a bad spell was when I arrived at Rich Mnisi’s Adidas launch held at Sandton Mall. Upon arrival, I could tell it was a disaster from a mile away. Through the store window, I saw people sitting down, while Rich was the only one standing… that was not a good sign.

Phela, we attend parties and not lectures.

I promised myself I would never party at the mall again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author