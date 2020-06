Khosi Nkosi is lastig with these new face mask designs of his, emblazoned with a popping Level 3 champagne bottle. Talk about taking his excitement for the happy juices to another level.

But Rich Mnisi should be ashamed, charging people 2K for a mask in his ALKEBULAN range. Shwa doesn’t care if it means mother of mankind – it looks ordinary and surely isn’t made of gold. Miss me with this bull crap.

Author



Shwashwi