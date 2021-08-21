Mirriam Ngomani: Our own Naomi

Johannesburg – Model Mirriam Ngomani is so hot, she was dubbed our very own Naomi Campbell.

Shwa is proud to say she is still hot.

Her body is still banging and she runs a modelling agency, unlike Campbell who is insulting former president Jacob Zuma.

What would she say to Campbell if she were to respond on behalf of South Africans?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirriam Ngomani (@mirriam15)

She even responded:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirriam Ngomani (@mirriam15)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirriam Ngomani (@mirriam15)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi