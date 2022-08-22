Moegoe of the week: ANC top brass

The ANC top brass at its headquarters in Luthuli House, including HR, are guilty of dicing with the future financial well-being of its workers.

South Africa’s financial watchdog, the FSCA, has ordered the governing party to pay R10-million a month until the pension fund arrears are cleared.

It is not clear how much the total amount of the unpaid funds are, but the ANC can afford expensive alcohol to flow non-stop at its conferences.

Meanwhile, ANC employees have to go for months without being paid.

