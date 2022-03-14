Moegoe of the week: Bathabile Dlamini

Moegoe

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s handling of the affairs of the SA Social Security Agency has always been questionable.

Dlamini was this week found guilty of perjury for lying under oath and is out on a warning until she returns to court next month for sentencing.

Now Dlamini, whose lawyers have argued against a harsh sentence putting to court that she is a gogo, should rethink their mitigation.

The state has called for a harsher sentence to send a message to public servants to be exemplary. Face the music.

Charmza

He has had his fair share of life’s misfortunes, from a broken marriage and divorce to that car accident that nearly cost him his life. He is a fighter of note.

He is revered all over the world as a top black golfer and many a black child has taken to the sport of golf because of the inspiration from him.

His name is Tiger Woods, who has been awarded with the most prestigious honour to be bestowed to a golfer – being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. What’s also great is that his son, Charlie Woods, is following in his footsteps.

