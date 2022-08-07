E-edition
Shwashwi

Moegoe of the week: Bheki Cele

By Sunday World
Moegoe: Bheki Cele

What has South Africa done to deserve a police minister like Bheki Cele? Whatever we did, we apologise. As if yelling at people during public meetings was not enough, the paloka decided to make a mockery of rape.

Amid the outcry sparked by the Krugersdorp rapes, Cele was heard saying one 19-year-old victim was lucky because she was only raped by one man.

Cele’s comment is not fitting for a police minister. You are insensitive. Your behaviour is appalling, to say the least.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is equally a moegoe for keeping this clown in office.

