Moegoe of the week: Deputy President David Mabuza

Johannesburg – Amid the rolling blackouts that have severely affected and almost brought the country’s economy to its knees, Deputy President David Mabuza unashamedly

defended the powers that be at Eskom, saying the bungling leadership must be given time to fix the power utility.

South Africans are gatvol with the leadership of Eskom that you are defending, DD, if you care to know.

How dare you sing the praises of the current Eskom leadership, under CEO Andre de Ruyter, when they are no better than the previous lot?

Gravely ill people needing oxygen are dying because of Eskom’s “load-shedding”.

Here’s to whistleblowers our Charmza of the week

To all whistleblowers, we honour you for your bravery and tenacity in exposing corruption.

We also thank the international non-profit organisation, the Blueprint for Free Speech, for recognising your efforts.

The recipients include the murdered Babita Deokaran, Thabiso Zulu, Francois van der Westhuizen, and Pieter Snyders.

Deokaran, who was killed outside her home in Joburg, was the acting senior finance official in the Gauteng health department. Six of her suspected murderers appeared in court this past week.

