Moegoe of the week- Errol Anstey

Moegoe

DA City of Cape Town deputy chief whip Errol Anstey has been accused of racism after his alleged racial slur directed at fellow party councillor Thandeka Gqada. In a letter to the city’s top brass, Gqada expressed her outrage at Anstey’s apparent racist conduct after he told her: “Go back to the Eastern Cape, your food is there.”

Gqada said Anstey made the racist remark after she enquired whether it was lunchtime when she noticed other colleagues going to the dining hall.

Anstey told her the remarks were meant to be a joke. I don’t find it funny.

Charmza

South Africa’s 2019 World Cup hero, Makazole Mapimpi, has had his rugby career immortalised through a documentary about his modest beginnings as a rugby player. The film covers his humble background as a youngster from rural Tsholomnqa in Eastern Cape to the World Cup final, when South Africa beat England to lift the trophy in Japan three years ago.

The Bok number 11 gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his life and the documentary will prove there is more to the ace that is Mapimpi than meets the eye.

