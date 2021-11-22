Moegoe of the week: Fifa referee Maguette N’Diaye

Johannesburg – The referee’s decision is final, so says the popular football adage, but no, not with Fifa accredited Senegalese match official Maguette N’Diaye.

The man should be called to order for his controversial handling of the all-important Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ghana.

He has been widely criticised and slammed for his pathetic officiating, crowned with awarding the winning penalty against South Africa with replays showing no contact.

N’Diaye now risks the possibility of being banned for life for his bias.

Moegoe!

Charmza of the week:

Kudos to Downs Ladies for bringing the trophy home after they were crowned the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League champions following their 2-0 victory over Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday night.

We salute the ladies for bringing the trophy home. And how sweet, as it does not come sweeter than beating the Ghanaians. Congrats to Andisiwe Mgcoyi for being named the Woman of the Match and Morifi Chuene and Ngcoyi for scoring the goals.

You are all charmzas.

