Moegoe of the week: Kehla Sitole

Johannesburg- South Africans this week got a glimpse of the incompetence that is engendered in the police service, following the insipid testimony of national police commissioner Kehla Sitole at the commission of inquiry probing the July unrest that claimed more than 300 lives.

The country’s top cop confirmed what many South Africans already suspected: we are led by below-par men and women in blue.

Giving Sitole a run for his money is his political principal, Bheki Cele. With crime spiraling out of control, it is time President Ramaphosa protects South Africans from their bad leadership.

Charmza of the week:

Have you ever wondered why suicide rates among men are alarming?

The problem is the inability to open up.

If you see a woman in tears, it catches your attention and make you wonder what could be wrong, who could have hurt her. You quickly rush to find out and comfort her.

But what happens when you see a man crying and getting consoled? It’s shocking, right? Well that is why men have issues opening up.

It’s all because of societal standards and masculine traits they are told to live by.

Today, our communities are full of broken and toxic men because of not letting go of emotions.

Men mask their emotions and replace them with short-term solutions because they were taught not to express themselves publicly.

They have to find distractions to the underlying issues that are troubling them.

Those distractions are only good for a short period because deep down, the worry, anxiety and depression haven’t been dealt with it.

Months pass, sometimes even years, and the issues they’ve been distracting themselves from suddenly resurface, causing breakdowns.

Men fear opening up to protect their egos, they don’t want to appear weak and babyish.

But I want to encourage men today to seek help, to cry and be honest with their feelings, not for anyone, but for themselves, for their peace and sanity.

