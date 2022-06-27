Moegoe of the week: Mr Fearfokol wears a safety vest underneath

A tone-deaf politician and ego maniac in a key portfolio, which is supposed to be one of the drivers of economic recovery and growth, is what South Africa has at this crunch time of rising fuel costs and food prices.

In a week following crippling truck driver protests, accidents that have resulted in a number of deaths, and a national highway being closed for clean-up after a fatality, the Fikile Mbalula show was in full swing.

Mr Fix operates a construction machine sans training, licence and safety wear.

Mr Fearfokol wears a safety vest underneath his designer coat. We are led!

