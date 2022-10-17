Moegoe of the week: Nurse at Burgersfort Clinic

What has become of the Florence Nightingale Pledge, is the oath nurses take to render services to the sick and the dying, no matter what the circumstances may be.

A nurse at Burgersfort Clinic in Limpopo apparently refused to come out to help a woman giving birth outside the gates of the health centre, claiming their shift had not begun.

A street vendor came to the woman’s rescue.

Despicably, our health services leave much to be desired and some of our health practitioners are contributing to the deterioration of the standard of our healthcare system.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author