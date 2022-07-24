E-edition
Moegoe of the week: Sihle Zikalala

By Sunday World

Is this the way to bring about unity among the ANC’s warring factions?

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala was really off the mark, and downright out of order, for defending the singing of the Wenzeni uZuma? song, which means “what has Zuma done?” at the KZN ANC elective conference.

Zikalala said the singing of the song was not directed at anyone, adding that some people are still aggrieved about how Zuma was treated.

The whole nation knows what Zuma and his friends the Guptas, and others, did to this country’s economy.

They attempted to steal the country from its people.

