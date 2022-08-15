Moegoe of the week: White Springbok supporters

Despicable and downright disgraceful, that is how to sum up the white Springbok supporters’ behaviour in singing Die Stem before the Boks thrashed New Zealand’s All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday.

The SA Rugby Union’s silence is deafening.

Singing the old apartheid national anthem must be a treasonous offence and the perpetrators should be locked up.

It’s an emotive issue that could easily lead to a civil war. Some whites among us are still longing for the days of the oppressive past.

