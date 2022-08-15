E-edition
Shwashwi

Moegoe of the week: White Springbok supporters

By Sunday World
Moegoe: Springboks

Despicable and downright disgraceful, that is how to sum up the white Springbok supporters’ behaviour in singing Die Stem before the Boks thrashed New Zealand’s All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday.

The SA Rugby Union’s silence is deafening.

Singing the old apartheid national anthem must be a treasonous offence and the perpetrators should be locked up.

It’s an emotive issue that could easily lead to a civil war. Some whites among us are still longing for the days of the oppressive past.

