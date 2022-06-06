Moegoe of the week: Sergeant Thabo Mosia

The forensic investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, should

have asked for an interpreter from the start of this court case, not after being outed as not

having a full understanding of the English language.

English is not the first language of many South Africans, so why did Mosia have to be prompted by the court to have an interpreter assist him in his Sotho to properly grasp

court proceedings?

In the middle of his testimony, the moegoe now realizes he can’t fathom a single word of English. Nonsense.

