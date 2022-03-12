Shwashwi: Mohale you need to chill

Mohale Motaung, why are you tjatjarag lately? Phela, you entered entertainment by marriage, in other words, you are our Makoti.

By the way, what are you up to lately? We hear your ex is dating your friend’s boyfriend. It sounds like an intersextion, right?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author