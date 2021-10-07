Shwashwi: A rooftop to remember filled with interesting people

Johannesburg – Functions in Midrand give me a rash, so off I went to the newly-opened and lavish rooftop bar, Alto 234 at The Leonardo in Sandton, northern Joburg, for the Brave Journalists Awards.

The awards are sponsored by Adcock Ingram OTC and recognise some of the country’s top journalists.

Shwa watched as the journos were ushered to the rooftop for a stunning panoramic view of the city of gold, marveling at a Moët & Chandon vending machine, while eating canapes.

How well some cleaned up after covering unrest or service delivery protests, but enough about dusty vocations, it was great to see them outshine our celebs who think evening functions are matric dances.

Winner Bongani Bingwa looked dashing in a three-piece suit and it seems the pandemic helped him lose weight. He was his charming, playful self and I had no giggles as I was on a manhunt – journalists know rich and loose men.

Great to see the beautiful and always cheerful Leanne Manas in a vintage-inspired coat and jeans, a lovely lady who I think has been at the SABC since Moses was cruising in a basket.

Survivor, pharmacist, and all-around hottie Nicole Cooper looked stunning as ever and seemed highly excited by the fantastic and energetic Ndlovu Youth Choir, which is now performing in Disney’s new production Harmonious.

The choir was awesome, the prize-giving fast and it was time to dig into the delicious menu from ARUM restaurant, whose waiters resemble male models.

Spotted a clean-looking Gareth Cliff, who won the Media Personality Award and Shwa was pleased for the slightly controversial one because we love celebrities who take no-nonsense.

Also spotted was Derek Watts by the chandeliers – that’s how tall he is – and Shwa was happy to hear him tell a crowd that Carte Blanche has been on the air for over three decades.

Sadly RGB – The Real Goboza – has just closed down, so hopefully, Carte Blanche will give us celebrity stories.

Watts’ beautiful co-host Claire Mawisa was nowhere to be seen, but then again it was for journalists.

Freelance journalist Faizel Patel was so honoured to receive his award, he was even called by a prominent Islamic scholar to congratulate him.

Winner Yusuf Abramjee and tech journo Aki Anastasiou looked dashing while following Covid-19 protocols.

We missed winner Ashraf Garda but figured he had a life, and enjoyed the salmon and oysters on his behalf.

