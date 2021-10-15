VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Adele drops new single ‘Easy On Me’, who is crying already?

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – After a long six years wait, music superstar Adele has finally released another song.

A spare and emotional piano ballad, titled ‘Easy On Me’ was released by Adele on Friday.

It is a glimpse of her “divorce album”, titled 30.

Haven’t we all been waiting for her to rescue hearts broken by Umjolo?

In this track, Adele is explaining her decision to walk away from her marriage in 2019, while asking her son and ex-husband to understand.

“I changed who I was to put you both first,” she sings, “but now I give up”.

“Easy On Me 30 and divorced.”

Clearly, she stopped chasing pavements, she is on the road now.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Watch the official music video of Adele’s latest track below: 

