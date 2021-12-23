REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Shwashwi Awards 2021: Role model of the year

By Sunday World
Esther Mahlangu

Johannesburg- Legendary artist Esther Mahlangu is still a trailblazer at her age.

From teaming up with BMW to now having her hand-painted Ndebele designs on a pair of sneakers costing over R7-million.

Now that’s goals!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esther Mahlangu (@esthermahlanguart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esther Mahlangu (@esthermahlanguart)

Esther Mahlangu

