Shwashwi: Beauty with brains, congrats Naledi

Johannesburg – South African Youtuber, Naledi M has obtained her Masters in Business Administration.

The star confirmed this in a post on social media.

Congratulations Naledi. Not so long ago we were celebrating you after being announced as the new host of the television show ‘My Top 5’, on Channel O.

Shwa is proud of you, this is what we love to see. Smart and Beautiful.

I PASSED MY MASTERS IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION GUYS!!!!! — Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) November 20, 2021

The M in Naledi M stands for Masters 😂🤌🏾 congratulations baby!!!❤️ hard work really does pay off💐 — ‘Phelo 🤍👼🏾 (@kuyintand0) November 20, 2021

The girl is winning this year 😩😩😩Congratulations Naledi🎊🎊🎉🎉❤️ — Mmabutsi_butsi (@Karabo_Karlie) November 20, 2021

