Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Beauty with brains, congrats Naledi

By Nompilo Zulu
Instagram Image: Naledi M Official

Johannesburg – South African Youtuber, Naledi M has obtained her Masters in Business Administration.

The star confirmed this in a post on social media.

Congratulations Naledi. Not so long ago we were celebrating you after being announced as the new host of the television show ‘My Top 5’, on Channel O.

Shwa is proud of you, this is what we love to see. Smart and Beautiful.

