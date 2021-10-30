Shwashwi: Castle Lite delivers better than politicians

Johannesburg – So, off Shwa went to a Castle Lite event.

The brand was announcing that they are switching to brew their extra cold refreshment with renewable electricity – any reason to party, right?

At least they are better than politicians – they have our interests at heart.

The party was held at Sandton Rooftop – you can tell when a company is doing well by the kind of party it throws.

People were dressed to the nines and the bar icy cold after all the heat in Gauteng.

Shwa was happy to spot the face of the brand, rapper Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, and her plus-one, who also happens to be her man and manager Sbuda Motloung.

Imagine being a beer face! But go get your money girl, it is not written beer money after all.

Is it me or Moozlie and Sbuda who are always out and out?

I even doubt they do boring things other couples do like writing a grocery list because they’re always at events.

Save your money, guys. I must admit that I am a fan of their fashion style, they were the best-dressed couple.

Still on couples; rapper Rouge and her boyfriend also made it a date, sitting in the VIP section and looking all important.

Radio deejay Ayanda MVP (Phindile Ayanda Mdluli) did a great job as the host.

The girl was born for the stage.

I love her energy and always looking forward to seeing her work.

Zakes Bantwini, who is the hottest entertainer at the moment, brought all of us on stage when he started playing his hit song Osama.

What a fabulous song!

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi